WATCH: Ninth count in Laois Offaly constituency eliminates Fine Gael candidate

The count is still underway in the Laois Offaly constituency but a big player has been eliminated in the ninth count whose votes will bring another TD in the next count.

WATCH our minute long video of the count, starting with Marcella Corcoran Kennedy for Fine Gael who got 38 votes giving her a total of 5195.

So far Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley from Laois and Fianna Fáil Barry Cowen have been elected.