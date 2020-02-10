WATCH: 11th count in Laois Offaly constituency elects final two TDs

it's all over! The Laois Offaly constituency has elected the last two of its five TDs this Monday evening February 10.

Watch our video to see the last votes announced that saw Laois get its first Independent TD Carol Nolan from Offaly. Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming took the final seat to jubilant scenes in the Portlaoise count centre.

Earlier Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan and Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen were elected, joining poll topper Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

All then gave speeches at the centre thanking their supporters and the workers at the count centre led by Paul Fetherstonhaugh.