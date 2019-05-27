WATCH: Mountmellick councillor celebrates after lengthy votes count

Watch our video of the fifth count for the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District, in the early hours of Monday morning!

It is enough to see Mountmellick Fianna Fáil councillor Paddy Bracken returned to his seat, with a slap on the back at the end from a Laois TD for his hard work.

With no other councillors yet elected, Liam O'Neill has now been eliminated and his votes will be redistributed among the remaining eight candidates, when the count resumes at 10am.