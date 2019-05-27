WATCH: Tears of joy and kisses for newly elected Laois councillor Aisling Moran

There were tears and joy all round in the Laois count centre tonight Monday, for newly elected councillor Aisling Moran for Fine Gael.

She has won the seat vacated by her father John Moran when he retired last month from serving as a councillor.

The new Cllr Moran was warmly congratulated by her new colleagues, family and friends, including her partner Fiona, her three children, her dad and her brother Marc who has Down Syndrome and with his dad was crying tears of joy.

A political researcher from Ballylinan, she is the first openly LGBT councillor in Laois.

Cllr Ben Brennan was also elected in the area, making Portarlington Graiguecullen the first municipal district in Laois to be filled this election.