WATCH: Laois new councillor from Durrow celebrates

Durrow Cullohill man Ollie Clooney has been elected to Laois County Council.

The first time candidate is non party, and gained a huge vote from his area, to represent the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District.

The celebrations are sure to be massive judging by the cheers in this video.

New candidate Fine Gael's Conor Bergin was also elected on the count, and is now the youngest Laois councillor at the age of 25.

The announcements brought a mammoth three day count to an end in Laois, with all 19 councillors elected.

Champagne popped and hip hop hurrahs rang out in the count centre afterwards.