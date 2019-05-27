WATCH: Laois new councillor from Durrow celebrates
Durrow Cullohill man Ollie Clooney has been elected to Laois County Council.
The first time candidate is non party, and gained a huge vote from his area, to represent the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District.
The celebrations are sure to be massive judging by the cheers in this video.
Read also: Final count figures
New candidate Fine Gael's Conor Bergin was also elected on the count, and is now the youngest Laois councillor at the age of 25.
The announcements brought a mammoth three day count to an end in Laois, with all 19 councillors elected.
Champagne popped and hip hop hurrahs rang out in the count centre afterwards.
