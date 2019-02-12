WATCH: Laois man strapped a camera to himself to document epic Electric Picnic experience!

It's no secret that Laois people are fond of Electric Picnic as one of the biggest events of the year it puts the county on the map as one of the greatest festival destinations.

Magic happens for three days every year in Stradbally as thousands of people descend on Laois to get lost in the legendary EP madness.

One Laois man has taken his dedication to the festival to the next level. Darragh Nolan from Portlaoise wore a camera strapped to his body for the entire festival to capture the epic experience.

Now living in Australia, Darragh has edited and shared the footage on Youtube and it is nothing short of amazing.

If you have never been to Electric Picnic, fasten your seatbelt and enjoy. Regular festival-goers will recognise and enjoy the scenes from the three days wrapped up in this less than 10-minute package. It's worth a watch!

Electric Picnic organisers have said that a huge lineup announcement is set to be revealed on March 13. This will be the first lineup reveal for the sold out 2019 festival.