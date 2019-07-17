WATCH Epic video the star of which is set for the Electric Picnic

Richard Ashcroft, the star of one of the most popular hits of the Britpop era, is among the new acts lined up for the Electric Picnic in Stradbally.

He enjoyed his biggest hit as the frontman of The Verve in 1997.

Bitter Sweet Symphony was named Rolling Stone and NME Single of the Year in the same year.

It is as famous for the accompanying music video which featured vocalist Ashcroft walking down a busy London pavement.

It is regarded as one of the best music videos ever made.