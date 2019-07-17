WATCH: Here's what to expect from Gerry Cinnamon at Electric Picnic!

Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon has been added to the Electric Picnic line-up and Irish fans are buzzing!

The grassroots artist has shot to fame with some huge performances including the John Peel Tent at Glastonbury this year.

Watch the video above of Gerry Cinnamon at #TRNSMT 2019 performing some of his top tunes including hits Belter and Canter.

With such a lively following, Cinnamon is sure to be a hit with the Electric Picnic audience who are always up for a bop, if this video posted on his Instagram is anything to go by it's sure to be one to remember.

View this post on Instagram ❤ A post shared by Gerry Cinnamon (@gerrycinnamon) on Jun 14, 2019 at 1:22pm PDT

