WATCH: Midlands Irish Sign Language choir bid for Electric Picnic spot

The Midlands Irish Sign Language choir performed at Portlaoise Youth Cafe on Thursday evening in front of Electric Picnic judges.

They performed as part of a battle for a spot on the Hazelwood Stage at the sold out Laois festival.

Two representatives of Electric Picnic judged nin different local youth acts on the night.

The chosen act earns performer status at this year's festival.

WATCH the video above of the Midlands Irish Sign Language choir in action.