WATCH: Young Laois teen plays at Electric Picnic

A 15 year old from Portlaoise played a stormer at Electric Picnic on Saturday.

Tadhg Duffin is in 3rd year at Colaiste Dun Masc and got his big break when he agreed to braved the Live Mic on the Laois Musivc Generation stage in Trailer Park.

His deep voice stunned with the audience who stopped to listen, see their reaction.

His proud mother Aoife was among them.

"He's done nothing like this before, he was spotted here by Terry Byrne from Music Generation and asked to get up and sing. It was very impromptu," she said.

Tadgh wants to make his career in music she said.

Judging by our video, he is on the right track.