WATCH: What Johnny Marr did in power cut at Electric Picnic

Smiths co-songwriter Johnny Marr was hit with a power cut mid song at Electric Picnic 2019.

Not to be deterred, the legendary musician took it in good humour and launched into the crowd, blowing kisses as he was surfed across the Electric Arena.

Back on stage with power restored, he launched into This Charming Man to an ecstatic reception.

WATCH our video of the special moment on Sunday evening September 1.

Johnny Marr even tweeted himself about it.