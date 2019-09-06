WATCH: Electric Picnic fans queue for tickets 24 hours before they go on sale

Electric Picnic’s biggest fans have already started queueing for tickets to next year’s festival before they go on sale at 9 am tomorrow morning.

Friends Rosemary Greene, Marcella O'Shea and Margarey Dwane from Portlaoise have been queueing outside Colgan Sports at Main Street Portlaoise since 9 am on Friday morning, 24 hours before tickets go on sale.

These dedicated Picnickers are queueing all day and night to make sure they get their hands on family camping passes for next year.

Sitting outside the only Laois Ticketmaster outlet in their camping chairs, they said they are prepared for all weather overnight and they just want to have fun and enjoy it.

They said they are taking a day off the housework to guarantee they can have a good time next year with the 40 strong group of them that all go together.

They said they were 19th in the queue last year and the tickets they wanted were sold out by time it got to the sixth person.

Rosemary Green is at the very top of the Portlaoise queue, making sure she doesn’t miss out again.

They welcome the rule of two tickets per person per credit card which has been issued by Ticketmaster.