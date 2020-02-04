Electric Picnic offers grants for arty caravans in bigger Trailer Park

Electric Picnic has launched the 2020 ‘ART CARAVAN’ competition.

They are offering grants of up to €2,000 to people who want to create their own amazing caravan for Trailer Park, with eight passes per caravan to man it over the festival.

"Would you like to become a producer at Electric Picnic this year, building your own stage/area/installation and hosting it for the weekend? We are now on the hunt for creative teams to invent, design, build and host their own caravan or mobile structure at this year’s Electric Picnic. The most jaw-dropping and inspiring ideas will be given pride of place in the bustling metropolis of Trailer Park"

The co-host of television show Amazing Spaces Will Hardie is back for the second year to judge the winners.

"Trailer Park has teamed up once again with Will Hardie, the master craftsman behind Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces and Shed of the Year, to choose the successful applicants. Those selected will be given financial aid to help towards the costs, and invited - with a team of friends - to host the creation at Electric Picnic".

Will Hardie commented;

“I’m so delighted to be involved for the second year in this competition - I love how Trailer Park has supported the creative visions of so many people, and harnessed their passion for festivals. The idea of transforming the humble caravan into so many wonderful and wacky creations is part of the story - but to then be given the opportunity to unveil it at the largest and most artistically ambitious festival in Ireland is pure genius. From my television work, I have come to understand that Ireland and the UK are home to so many alternative thinkers who demonstrate incredible vision, ingenuity and skill in the projects they build at home, and this competition coaxes them into the public eye.”

Bigger Trailer Park announced

"Trailer Park at Electric Picnic is going to increase significantly in size this year, with more grants given than ever. Artists, architects, theatre-makers, performance groups and creators of all sorts, with an appetite for what makes a festival really sing, will be given an opportunity to let their creative hair down. Up to 20 grants (ranging between €500 and €2000 are being offered) for designing, building and presenting your own ART CARAVANS at Electric Picnic."

"You turn a caravan (or a vehicle/trailer with wheels that can come and go) into something implausibly wonderful, and we will give it a home from home, in Trailer Park, the mobile-tropolis in the centre of the festival. Your design proposals will be read by our judging panel, and we’ll choose the best ideas and work with you to bring your designs into being."

"If all goes according to plan, you will then come – with a team of your friends – to host the creation at Electric Picnic. We have given out over 75 grants to Irish makers in the past few years for the eponymous Electric Picnic, and some incredible ideas have materialised (see examples below). Have a look because they will give you a sense of scale and expectation!"

The deadline for entries is 4th March, so it’s time to get creative!

The organisers have some practical tips.

"These bursaries are not for your labour; they are for materials or skills that you do not have! We are looking for projects that stand on their own as installations, independent of performances or activities, although these may well accompany and complete the installation. They do not need to be roadworthy, but it would definitely help if they were. They do need to be safe. They need to be about the design of the exterior as well as the interior, and applicants should think about lighting as the area operates at night-time as well as daytime."

"Please note that this project will require a significant time investment, and the ability to adhere to firm deadlines, and is going to need to be fuelled by artistic and practical passion.

"The number of crew passes required to host your venue for the three full days of the festival is 8, and these obviously include camping. They can’t be shared."

Final decisions will be made by April 25th.

To get you thinking, some past submissions have included:

1. To Let – A team of real estate agents try to sell a decrepid caravan to passers-by.

2. Caravan Club Extravanaganza – the front side folds down to become a stage for bands.

3. Police check-point – a officious police van checking passers-by for anything out of order

4. Crappervan – yes one of them.

5. Turbante – a Brazilian collective who dress people in turbans and dance.

6. Narnia – into a caravan and out the back is a snowy kingdom.

7. Ceili Kitchen - everyone (two at a time) is invited to a trad session inside a Monza 57 TDI model.

8. Trailer Tower – a viewing platform in a caravan that is craned into the sky.

9. Caravagina – a rebirthing experience.

10. Redneck Wedding – a mobile home with a confederate flag outside and an extended and compicated family within.

11. Lord Ganesh’s Larder – A regular delivery van given the vibrant Calcutta bus makeover, including an elephant carriage on the roof.

12. Terrible Terry’s Jail – A caravan with jails bars on the windows for misbehaving festival goers, who then have to find the escape plan.

13. Gangsta Granny – A collection of senior ladies knitting everything that moves, and serving tea to a hip-hop soundtrack.

14. Seagull’s Nest – seagulls scavenge the nearby neighbourhood for debris to bring back to their giant nest (including a broken caravan).

15. Mad De-Programming Machine – a scientific experiment using submarine parts, wires and colanders to give your brains a fresh start.

16. The Vaniel O’Donnell Experience - containing The Daniel Disco, a Loveliest Lookalike Competition, and lovely wee buns.

17. Who Let The Dads Out? - a ‘hip’ festival experience to those in their late thirties and forties, a safe house for air guitar performance, and a dad-dancing competition judged by wives bent double in giggles.

18. Band Wagon - a state-of the art recording studio in a caravan.

19. Quizivan - unveils an annual game show quiz hosted from inside a caravan.

Click here for the application form.

Questions to:trailerparkcaravanchallenge @gmail.com