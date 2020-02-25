WATCH: Video for Dermot Kennedy's new song filmed in Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic in Laois is the backdrop and inspiration for the video for Dermot Kennedy's new song All My Friends.

The video includes his on stage performance at the 2019 festival, with actors telling the familiar story of struggling of setting up a tent, sneaking in naggins and having to deal with your friend getting the shift while you're left on your own.

It is directed by Brendan Canty.

Dermot Kennedy released the video on Monday morning

"My good friend Brendan Canty has made this short film about my set at Electric Picnic last year. The best live moment I’ve ever had. Singing these songs to a sea of people at home meant so much. I hope you enjoy this."