WATCH Full throttle at Operation Transformation in Laois walk in the park

The volume was pumped up to full throttle before the Operation Transformation 2020 five-kilometre walk in Emo last Saturday morning with a warm-up dance session provided by Zumba Laois.

More than 370 people registered for the walk which included in these was Dr Sumi Dunne from Portarlington who is on the panel of the popular television series.

Children and adults of all ages took part in the high energy routines as Zumba instructors Susanne and Moez Toumi got everyone motivated prior to the scenic walk around Laois' beautiful Emo Court Demense.

Caroline Myers is the manager of Laois Sports Partnership which organised the event.

"The weather is great and it's brilliant to see so many people getting out with their families and friends and enjoying their surroundings.

"We're really delighted to welcome Dr Sumi Dunne from Portarlington who decided to help empower the community despite her recent ankle injury. This is the first year that Laois has had a leader," she said.

In total, 12 Operation Transformation 5 km walks took place around the county.