WATCH: Laois High Nelly Club Temple Street fundraiser

On Sunday, 15th May, the Clonaslee High Nelly Club Temple Street fundraiser took place.
Following months of detailed planning, it exceeded all expectations with over 100 cyclists turning the pedals on a 10km route in aid of a very worthy cause.
It's the largest charity cycle for Clonaslee High Nelly Club to date. Cyclists of all ages from Clonaslee and further afield through Laois and Offaly joined on a selection of vintage bikes, some almost a century old.
It was particularly notable to see so many young people participating in a thoroughly enjoyable day. WATCH ABOVE.
