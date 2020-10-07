Classically elegant, comfortably luxurious - The Heritage Hotel ideal for an overnight break

Classically elegant, comfortably luxurious, and just a short drive from your home, an overnight break at The Heritage might be just the pick-up we all need right now.

Escape your house and your WFH office for a short break and let the meticulous staff of The Heritage take care of you from check-in to check-out.

When Ger Alley became General Manager of The Heritage just over one year ago, during a stunning refurbishment which included the launch of a sparkling new restaurant, Blake’s, he couldn’t have imagined what lay ahead in 2020. “It’s been a challenging year, but my colleagues have really stepped up.

The hospitality business is about looking after guests, and that’s what we love to do, that’s what we are passionate about. We have been meticulous about staff training and taking all the measures necessary – when guests visit us we want them to feel cared for, looked after, safe, comfortable, and most of all we want them to really enjoy their stay” said Ger Alley. More below picture.

Orla Delaney, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Heritage, knows they are lucky to have so much to offer their leisure guests.

“On-site, guests can enjoy outdoor activities like golf, country walks on our 5km walking trail, a game of tennis at our tennis courts and complimentary bikes for guests to use to explore the locality. We are also very lucky to have one of Ireland’s largest spas which is a real oasis of calm. Our 12 meter swimming pool has views of the Laois countryside, our in house cinema is perfect for that chilled night in and of course our fantastic, recently fully refurbished dining outlets which offer delicious, local Laois produce.

"If guests wish to explore a little further afield, we are just a short drive from the historic house and gardens at Emo Court, they can take in spectacular views and scenery at The Rock of Dunamase, or explore the gorgeous Japanese Gardens. We also have the fantastic Kildare Village closeby for shopping, and we can offer a chauffeur service to our guests who don’t fancy driving,” said Orla. More below picture.

With so much on site and nearby, The Heritage is the perfect destination for a mini-break this autumn and winter. Some of the packages you can avail of include:

Laois Luxury – Now is the perfect excuse for you, as a local Laois resident to take advantage of all that our amazing county has to offer! The Heritage have come up with a package just for Laois locals that will give the full Heritage experience right on your doorstep! Laois Luxury includes an over night stay with a bottle of wine and chocolates to welcome you on arrival. Indulge in an afternoon of relaxation at The Heritage award winning Spa with a 30 minute treatment and 1 hour thermal suite spa experience. Sample the local Laois delicacies and food producers in Blake’s restaurant that night for a date night to remember! Laois Luxury starts from €110.00 per person and is available from 7th October to 27th October.

The Fall into Autumn package is a one-night stay in a superior room that includes dinner in Blake’s Restaurant, a delicious Autumnal themed Afternoon Tea and of course access to the leisure centre and all the excellent facilities in the hotel. It’s available to book midweek between from €99 per person sharing. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Wine & Dine with a Lie In is The Heritage’s overnight package from €170 for two people sharing that includes an upgrade to a superior room, a bottle of wine and a three-course dinner in Blake’s Restaurant, full use of swimming pool and a late check out of 1pm so you can enjoy a lie in and a leisurely breakfast.

The aptly named ‘Perfect pick-me-up package’ is what we all need right now, and overnight stay including Afternoon Tea, a choice of spa treatments in The Heritage Spa, full use of the Thermal Spa and leisure facilities, overnight luxurious accommodation and breakfast the next morning from €270 for two people sharing. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

A dramatic light-filled four-storey atrium greets guest on arrival at The Heritage, which, allied to a handsome wrought iron-railed staircase, sparkling crystal chandeliers and gleaming marble floors is designed to impress, and indeed you are sure to be impressed right throughout your stay at The Heritage, where the attention to detail is impeccable.

The Heritage is located in Killenard, Co Laois T: +353 (0) 57 8645500 www.theheritage.com