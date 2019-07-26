WATCH: Brilliant song tribute to Shane Lowry has Clara pub rocking

From the victory itself, to the celebration to the unbelievable homecoming, we have published a lot of Shane Lowry content this week after the Offaly man won The Open.

But we thought we would leave the last word of the people of Clara and to George Robbins in particular.

George took Allez! Allez! Allez! song and wrote his own lyrcis in tribute to Shane Lowry. It's probably an understatement to say the pub was hopping....

ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ!!!!!!!!!!!

READ MORE LEINSTER EXPRESS NEWS HERE.