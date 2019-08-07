WATCH: Chaos at Shannon Airport as Love Island winner Greg O'Shea arrives home

FANS GATHERED in their hundreds this morning in Shannon Airport arrivals, eager to catch a glimpse of the Limerick man of the moment Greg O'Shea.

The 24-year-old Corbally man who won Love Island 2019 last week arrived shortly before midday today, August 7, to hoards of fans, airport security and gardaí.

Chaos ensued as the Sevens player, who entered the Love Island villa just two weeks before bagging the title and the £50k prize which he shared with Amber Gill, arrived at the airport.

In a flurry of selfies and screams, Greg began his press conference where he was grilled about his win by media from across the country.

Greg isn't set to make any more formal or personal appearances in Limerick, but Limerick Leader sat down with Greg at one of the city's most scenic spots, away from the hoards of fans, for an exclusive interview.

More to follow!