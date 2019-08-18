Watch - Laois hurlers win praise on the All-Ireland edition of The Sunday Game

Three Laois hurlers received special mention during the All-Ireland Hurling Fina edition of The Sunday Game on RTE.

Jack Kelly, Mark Kavanagh and Enda Rowland were all identified as players who were in the running for selection on the programme's team of the year.

Jack Kelly won praise from Kilkenny legend Jackie Tyrell while Mark Kavanagh was lauded by Galway's three time All -Ireland winning coach Cyril Farrell.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins was effusive about Enda Rowland, who appeared as a guest on the show.

Earlier in the day on the live broadcast of Henry Sheflin said the Laois win over Dublin in Portlaoise was his moment of the year.