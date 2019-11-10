WATCH: The winning spot-kick from Portlaoise’s penalty shootout win over St Patrick’s

Portlaoise are through to the Leinster Club championship semi-finals following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Wicklow champions St Patrick’s at Aughrim Park this afternoon.

Extra-time and then penalties were needed to separate the sides after 80 minutes of football, but Portlaoise held their nerve to march on in Leinster.

St Patrick’s blazed over the first penalty to set the scene for Craig Rogers’ decisive final penalty. Watch above.