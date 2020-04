Laois GAA hurling enjoyed a momentous year in 2019 and it culminated in an All-Ireland Quarter final versus Tipperary in Croke Park.

Before the quarter-final they enjoyed a wonderful odyssey through the Joe McDonagh Cup and our photographers were there all the way.

Watch the video above to enjoy some of the splendid memories the season will leave all Laois hurling fans savour for many years to come.