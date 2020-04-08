WATCH: Every minute of Laois v Kildare 2003 Leinster Football Final now online

An iconic day in the recent history of Laois sport, and still the county's last title of note in senior football.

Have a nostalgic look back at that magical day in 2003 when the Mick O'Dwyer trained Laois got the better of Kildare in Croke Park to end a 57-year wait for glory.

Previously, only highlights were available on Youtube - but now every second of the game is available to watch, and what perfect timing. From the pre-match parade to the celebrations, bask in its glory above!