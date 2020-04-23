WATCH The Harps Camogie Club show how talented they are for Dan

Every year the Harps Camogie Club run a fundraiser for the club but in 2020 is the year they've decided to Do it For Dan!

The Harps Camogie Club fundraising for Dan Donoher who has a rare muscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1. Dan needs our help to raise $2.1 million for a groundbreaking treatment only available in the US. Dan needs this treatment before he turns 2 years of age.

The Harps Camogie Club members will compete in a virtual talent show, showcasing all our talents from players, management and committee members in a bid to raise crucial funds for Dan.

The club says every donation, however big or small counts for this little boy.

"All our members are currently working hard to show their talent to the Facebook world in aid of Dan Donoher. Entries will be displayed on Facebook for you to enjoy from next week where you can vote on your favourite entry.

Watch the video with this story which is just a little taster of the high standard of talent across the community. It features Chairperson and Laois Camogie Chairperson - Barney O'Connor with his daughters Molly and Lucy.

Go to the club's GoFundMe page where you can donate to this worthy cause. The club has a €5,000 target.

Remember - to vote for this entry, go to The Harps Camogie Club Facebook page, like and share the video and make a donation to this great cause!