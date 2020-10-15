WATCH Covid-19 Comic Relief - D'Unbelievables - The Legendary Timmy Ryan
Rory's stories eat your heart out - here's one for the Laois Millenials
With the club GAA 'suspended indefinitely' we thought it was a good time to remind you of what really goes on behind the dressing room walls
"Dis is not a beauty pageant Mikey - it's De County Final"
Jon Kenny of D'Unbelievables gives a pep talk before a hurling county final as Pat Shortt gives the best support role Oscar-winning cameo performance.
"Let every blow be a funeral!"
