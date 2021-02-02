Midlands hurling legend feature this week on popular Laochra Gael on TG4

Hurling legend will feature this week as the ever-popular Laochra Gael this week.

Johnny Pilkington was one of the finest hurlers in the country in the 1990s and he features in the new series this week. You can watch the trailer for the programme above.

The heartbeat of the mighty Offaly team of the 90s, and one of the game’s true characters, Johnny was at the heart of some of hurling’s great dramas: from the five-minute final and the infamous ‘98 sit-in. Tales of Johnny’s off-field excesses were many, and sometimes, but not always exaggerated, often by the man himself.

The myth that he took the game and his talents for granted couldn’t be further from the truth. Hurling has, and always will, had a deep and profound meaning for Johnny Pilkington.

As Michael Duignan states in the programme: "He kind of portrayed that image that he was happy-go-lucky and it was the party and that was in. But he was completely different. The real Johnny Pilkington was one of the most serious hurling men I've come across."

The episode will air on February 4 at 9.30pm and is repeated on Sunday, February 7 at 8.25pm.