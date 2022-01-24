WATCH: Sneak peak of Laois GAA Legend Sue Ramsbottom's Laochra Gael programme

Following on from the hugely interesting opening two episodes of TG4's Laochra Gael series, Laois Ladies football legend Sue Ramsbottom is next up in the hot-seat with her episode set to air this Thursday night at 9pm on TG4.
She will be the first ever Laois player to be featured on the long running programme and it promises to be an hour of essential viewing for Laois people all over the world.
A child prodigy, the Timahoe club person played senior football at just 12 years of age. Sue suffered heartbreak on the field time and time again, but in 2001 she finally fulfilled her dream of winning an All-Ireland medal.
Six years after winning the All-Ireland with her, Sue’s lifelong friend, Lulu Carroll passed away after a battle with cancer. After over twenty years at the top of her sport and a military career across the world, Sue, with her two daughters, is now back in her beloved home county, Laois.
Director: Paul Jenkins. Participants: Sue Ramsbottom; James Ramsbottom; Connie Conway; Daragh Ó Conchúir; Caoimhe Burke; Emma Burke; Máire Ní Bhraonáin; Michael Ryan; Ceannfort Caroline Burke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.