Watch : Davy fitz working his motivational magic at the ploughing

Davy Fitzgerald is a common household name all over the country. The current Waterfors manager and star of Irelands futtest family is this week at the ploughing
Fitzgerald will be judging a competition held in association with Zurich looking for Irelands Futtest Farmer
Below you can see Davy encouraging a youngster to stay going. The young lad hung onto the bar for an impressevie total of 4 minutes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.