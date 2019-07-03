WATCH - Laois v Cork highlights from 2007 GAA All-Ireland U21 Final in Thurles

As the famous GAA saying goes 'there was nothing in it in the end' between Cork and Laois when the final whistle was blown on the 2007 All-Ireland U21 Gaelic Football final in Thurles.

Some felt a draw would have been a fair scoreline but it was not meant to be as Cork scored a goal and a point to put the Rebels ahead in the last few minutes of the game.

Some of the Laois team who played in 2007 return to the scene of the crime in Semple Stadium on Saturday in the last round of the 2019 All-Ireland Qualifiers. The winners go through to the All-Ireland Super 8 Quarter-Final series.

The Laois Cork game throws in at Semple Stadium at 5pm on Saturday, July 6.

Tap on the video above to watch the highlights of the game which was broadcast by TG4.