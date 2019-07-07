Nah, Nah, Nah, Nah, Na, Nah Nah LAOIS IS ON THE UP (are you listening Tipperary?)

We all love Lovely Laois and Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois is a fan favourite in the stands and terraces but Nah, Nah, Nah, Nah, Na, Nah Nah LAOIS IS ON THE UP was the perfect theme tune for the Laois win over Dublin in O'Moore Park on Sunday.

KC & the Sunshine Band had a huge hit with Give in Up in 1983 and many Laois fans have put Laois into the chorus.

