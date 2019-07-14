WATCH 'Savage' Laois hurler wins Sunday Game Man of the Match

Leinster Express Reporter

It was a 'savage' performance said Laois hurler and Sunday Game Man of The Match Jack Kelly as he accepted the Man of the Match award on the field after the game.

The Rathdowney Errill wing back was picked by the Sunday Game panel of none other than Anthony Daly, Henry Sheflin and Ken McGrath.

 

 