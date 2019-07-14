Guesswork in wishy-washy - Laois red card leaves a sour taste for Eddie Brennan WATCH

The sending of Laois forward Aaron Dunphy left a sour taste with coach Eddie Brennan after the game as he claimed there was an element of 'guesswork' involved.

The Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton player was given a straight red for an apparent strike on Paudie Maher.

In his post-match interview with The Sunday Game on RTÉ Brennan wasn't too happy.

"I've looked at it there. You can see it's wishy-washy. It is what it is. I am more concerned with the vision that, was it seen by the officials? I would question that. I just think that yes we can see something on television but to me there was an element of guesswork that went on there," he said.

