Extensive work is underway at The Square Bar in the Top Square, Portlaoise.

The landmark pub was sold early last year to Michael Scully. Up to that the Fitzpatrick family had spent four generations trading on the premises.

Michael Scully is a member of the Scully family which have been in the pub trade for nearly 70 years. The family opened the famous Skies O'er pub in Ballyroan in 1948.