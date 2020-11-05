WATCH: Ballyfin teenager making waves with heartwarming video

A Laois teenager is one of the many outstanding young men highlighted in the new campaign by Electric Ireland.

Ballyfin and Laois minor hurler Eoin Connolly has been busy in these uncertain times. Between School work, GAA and looking after his Grandad, lockdown and life within the Covid-19 walls that this country has been in has been hectic for the young man but as the video shows, he is setting an example for young people all over the Country.

Eoin Connolly's inspiring story of the role he played off the pitch in a year like no other has been captured by Electric Ireland.

He became primary care giver to his Grandad Joe Connolly in March which was a big responsibility on young shoulders.



Electric Ireland have been sponsors of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championship since 2012. While the championships are on hold this year, they remain committed to showcasing the resilience and positive impact these young men have on and off the pitch and their contribution to their local communities.

GAA is at the heart of Irish communities and they are proud to support these GAA Minor players.