WATCH: Racing with The Leader - Cheltenham Charity Bets

CHELTENHAM is less than 24hrs away and the guys at Racing with The Leader were kindly given €200 in free bets from McManus Bookmakers. The guest on episode 1 Andrew McNamara was asked to pick a charity and he chose The Irish Cancer Society.
Listen as Andy, Gary, Colm and Dave give their charity bets for The Irish Cancer Society - and Andy is very keen to take on the wonder mare Honeysuckle in The Champion Hurdle!
Thanks very much again to our sponsor McManus Bookmakers for kindly putting up the €200 in charity bets, head over to www.mcmanusbookmakers.com/prices/ for the all the best prices for the Cheltenham Festival.
