WATCH: Laois senior football star Ross Munnelly urges sports clubs to benefit from Laois Rose cash

Popular Laois senior footballer, Ross Munnelly, is supporting this year's Laois Rose by encouraging sports clubs across the county to get involved with the Laois Rose selection night.

In a unique, new addition to the Laois Rose selection night, every sports club in Laois is in with chance of winning cash funds by getting involved with this year’s Laois Rose.

Every young woman who enters for Laois Rose 2018 will be asked to nominate her chosen sports club.

The winning Laois Rose announced on stage at the Midlands Park Hotel on Sunday, May 6 will then scoop all the proceeds of the night’s monster raffle for her nominated club.

Lyn Moloney urged clubs to get involved.

“This is a chance for a Laois sports club to win a sizeable amount of money for new kits or equipment. We hope to see lots of club support on the night too, the more banners and jerseys the better,” she said.

To enquire about entering Laois Rose 2018, call Lyn at 083 4631611 or Steve at 086 2505791.

The Laois Rose selection night will take place on Sunday, May 6 at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise. Tickets on sale from the hotel.

