WATCH: Meet Laois Rose of Tralee hopeful student nurse Sarah Bergin

Laois Rose of Tralee 2019

Watch the video by student nurse Sarah Bergin above and see her written profile below.

"My name is Sarah Bergin. I'm 21 years old. I'm originally from Clonad, just outside Portlaoise, but now living in Galway. I'm currently in my final year of General Nursing in NUIG. I chose nursing because I've always had a passion for caring for people and I get great satisfaction from helping people in their road to recovery.

"Along with my busy schedule nursing, I manage to fit in playing basketball for Moycullen Ladies Senior team in Galway and playing golf as a member of the Heath Golf Club. I'm a very competitive person when it comes to sport and love a good challenge!!

"My very generous sponsor is Caroline Bergin Property management based in Kilminchy. They had no hesitation in sponsoring me and I am very grateful to them.

"I entered the Rose of Tralee this year to give myself a new challenge. This whole experience is completely out of my comfort zone, but I am up for the challenge. I would love to be the Laois Rose to bring the golf clubs to the dome in Tralee and teach Daithi a few moves!! I know this experience will be one I will never forget."

