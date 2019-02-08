WATCH: Laois Rose hopeful Seoda Fitzgerald has Kerry roots and is a Portlaosie panto queen!

As proud local media sponsor of the Laois Rose of Tralee 2019, the Leinster Express is happy to introduce this year's Laois Rose hopefuls.

Introducing Portlaosie primary school teacher Seoda Fitzgerald. Watch her introduction video above and read her profile below.

"My name is Seoda Fitzgerald. I am 25 years old. I live in the picturesque estate of Cherrygarth. I attended the Sacred Heart Primary school and later the Brigidines, Mountrath and Mountrath Community school. I graduated with a BA Honours Arts Degree from Maynooth University. In 2017, I completed a Masters in Primary Education.

"I am a fulltime teacher in Maryborough N.S. Primary teaching is my passion. I was inspired by the dedication and commitment of my parents to education. I believe in the importance of nurturing each child to fulfil their potential by promoting creativity and the enjoyment of learning.

"I have a particular interest in Drama and Dance. I had the pleasure of being part of the Portlaoise Pantomime this year which was ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I also enjoy film, travel and fashion.

"Lilly’s Bar, Portlaoise is my Sponsor and I am delighted to be representing them this year as part of the Laois Rose.

"I grew up watching the Rose of Tralee. My father is from Dingle and having spent every summer down there, I appreciate the high esteem in which the festival is held. I feel I have the necessary enthusiasm, creativity and communicative skills to represent Laois.

"I feel strongly about the area of Special Educational Needs and the awareness and management of litter in my place of work and the wider community."

