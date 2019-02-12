WATCH: Introducing Laois Rose hopeful zen yoga teacher Oonagh Hoey

As proud local media sponsor of the Laois Rose of Tralee 2019, the Leinster Express is happy to introduce this year's Laois Rose hopefuls.

Introducing Portarlington yoga teacher Oonagh Hoey. Watch her introduction video above and read her profile below.

"My name is Oonagh Hoey, pronounced "Ohna" people tend to call me Una quite a lot

"I'm a 22-year-old born and raised in the small Laois town of Portarlington. My dad being from Offaly and my Mom Laois.

(You can see the excitement on match days with that nice little county mix).

"Although I live in Portarlington I like to travel around quite a lot. Whenever I get the chance I'll book a flight or a train journey and head off somewhere new. I love experiencing new places meeting new people and learning new cultures.

"From a very young age my parents would always bring us on foreign holidays and I guess that's where the love of travel stemmed from.

"When I was 18 I found myself on a yoga mat and 5 years later I'm still on the same mat. I'm now a qualified yoga teacher with a studio in Portarlington. Yoga is my biggest passion and it's great that I turned it into a career I hope to grow more and more with it. Why yoga? Because I want to help people in every case. I love charity work and helping with mental health.

I want to be a role model for young girls today that it's not about how we look on the outside but how we love ourselves from the inside.

"My hobbies are quite old school I love reading, walking, exercising, hiking (funny story to that) and catching up with friends and family. I've quite an energetic personality. I could talk to a wall if there was no one there. I like to stay grounded and enjoy just being myself. I try to find positivity in every negative situation and I hope to spread that with everyone."

Do you know someone who could be the next Laois Rose? Entries are now open! Contact Laois Rose Centre Coordinator Lyn Moloney 0834631611 or email laois2019tralee@gmail.com or get in touch with the Laois Rose Centre on Facebook.