WATCH: Laois Rose entrant with Down Syndrome had an amazing night

Laois Rose entrant Choe McEvoy stunned the audience with her beautiful singing voice on stage at the final, before getting the surprise of her life herself.

Chloe, sponsored by Lilly's Bar Portlaoise where she works, is the first Laois Rose entrant to have Down Syndrome.

She confidently chatted with presenter Ollie Turner on stage in Castle Durrow about her love of music and live concerts, particularly Jess Glynn, Picture This, Nathan Carter and Ollie Murs, announcing she "hated" The Voice judges Jennifer Hudson Will I Am and Tom Jones.

Then Chloe sang Amazing Grace, with everyone joining in and huge cheers afterwards.

She was sure to thank all her supporters and she wasn't letting the MC away with any nonsense either!

Chloe was supported by a big contingent of family and friends including members of Down Syndrome Ireland Laois branch, and her brand new three week old nephew Ollie.

The surprise came an hour later when the MC announced that Nathan Carter had called and she was getting two weekend passes to see him.

Chloe was so overcome with emotion that she had to pop back to parents Brian and Michelle in the audience before returning to her Rose sisters for lots of hugs.

Below: Chloe gives the new Laois Rose a big hug onstage. Pic thanks to Michael Gorman.