WATCH: Laois Rose Sarah golfs with Daithi onstage

Laois Rose Sarah Bergin has played a blinder in her onstage live television interview at the Rose of Tralee.

Student nurse Sarah whipped out the clubs to play golf with Daithi, narrowly letting him win best out of three putts into an image of his open mouth.

In a beautiful Laois blue ballgown, she chatted confidently, inviting Daithi to join her and the other roses in the bath for a peppermint footsoak to ease their tired feet!

Sarah was 17 out of 18 Roses on tonight, the other 14 will be onstage tomorrow night after which the new Rose of Tralee will be crowned.

Best of luck and well done Sarah!