Grand Slam Rugby St Patrick's Day finale on TV - TV3 confirms broadcast details

TV3 today has confirmed its television coverage plans for Grand Slam Saturday as Joe Schmidt’s Ireland look to add a historic Grand Slam to their NatWest 6 Nations Championship on St Patrick’s Day.

TV3 will be live for eight hours from 11.30am on Saturday morning as Joe Molloy introduces the day’s action with expert analysis from Shane Horgan, Matt Williams and Shane Jennings, with 2009 Grand Slam legends Peter Stringer and Tommy Bowe joining Sinéad Kissane live from Twickenham ahead of the triple header.

Alan Quinlan and Dave McIntyre will provide commentary on the big game from Twickenham, which kicks-off at 2.45pm. This will be followed by comprehensive coverage of the NatWest 6 Nations Trophy Presentation and all the post-match interviews, reaction and analysis.

In addition, TV3 confirmed that sister channel, 3e, will broadcast the entire first half of Wales v France from 4.50pm. This will give viewers a choice of post-match reaction from Twickenham or pre match build-up from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Commentary for Wales v France will come from Conor McNamara and former Welsh Grand Slam winning coach Mike Ruddock.

The first game from Rome’s Stadio Olimpico kicks-off at 12.30pm with former Irish winger Luke Fitzgerald joining John Forrest on commentary.

The NatWest 6 Nations is live and exclusive this Saturday, 17th March from 11.30am until 7.30pm on TV3 with the first half of Wales v France on 3e from 4.50pm until 5.50pm.

NatWest 6 Nations Highlights is on 3e on Saturday 17th March at 10pm.

NatWest 6 Nations Review is on TV3 on Sunday 18th March at 9pm.

Catch all the action on the go on the 3player app or online at www.3player.ie/live.