Paddles up canoeing and kayaking coming to Vicarstown

'Paddle Up is a canoeing and kayaking programme aimed at getting people out and onto the water and it's coming to Laois.

Laois County Council Sports and Leisure Office, in partnership with Stradbally Vicarstown Timahoe (SVT) Sports Hub, and with the new SVT Canoe and Kayak Club in Vicarstown, is delighted to announce that the first 'Paddles Up' programme in the midlands will take place on the Grand Canal, Vicarstown in April and May 2018.

The programme comprises of 20 hours training and culminates in a final day, where a number of groups come together, to demonstrate their new skills on a 10k water trek.

The Vicarstown Programme will be completed in Canadian Canoes and will start on Saturday, April 7.

Training will take place on Saturdays and Sundays throughout April and into May, and the Final Day will take place in Vicarstown on Friday, May 25.

For more details contact John Scully on 085-1742251 for details of programme times, programme costs and to make a booking.

Part-funded by Waterways Ireland, the programme was developed in Leitrim on the River Shannon.