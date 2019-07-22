WATCH Golfer Shane Lowry plays 18th hole at The Open under 'papa' Brendan's watchful eye

Golfer Shane Lowry played the final hole at Royal Portrush in The Open championships as cooly as he played the first and as composed as he celebrated afterwards.

Already tagged 'The People's Champion' Shane's dad Brendan was there every step of the way and looked a lot more nervous than his son as Shane hit his final tee shot on the way to his historic win.

WATCH ALSO - OLE OLE OLE SATURDAY - A DAY SHANE LOWRY WILL NEVER FORGET

WATCH ALSO - TWO PROTEIN BARS - SHANE LOWRY TELLS BBC WHAT FUELLED HIM ON HIS FINAL ROUND