Watch - On your marks for the 5th anniversary of the Vicarstown Park Run
The Vicarstown Park Run celebrated its fifth anniversary with run number 261 along the scenic Grand Canal in October.
The event began with 47 people on 18 October 2014 and has grown from strength to strength since then. Almost double that amount took part in last the Saturday 19 October event.
Stan Henderson went along to catch the runners on the start line from the 5th birthday run.
