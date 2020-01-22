WATCH: Amazing scenes as All-Ireland 'A' basketball champions Scoil Chríost Rí return to Portlaoise

The Scoil Chríost Rí basketballers claimed a historic first-ever All-Ireland 'A' Schools Cup title earlier today at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, defeating Mercy Waterford in the final.

They returned home to the school on the Borris Road in Portlaoise to a rapturous support from a large crowd of their peers, teachers and parents in recognition of their fantastic victory.

They led the game from start to finish and were full value for their win. Captain and MVP of Pat Critchley's squad, Ciara Byrne, led the team through a guard of honour as they entered the school's sports hall where a presentation led by principal Helen O'Donnell awaited.

*Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise players celebrate following the Basketball Ireland U19 A Girls Schools Cup Final against Our Lady of Mercy, Waterford at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile