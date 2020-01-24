WATCH: Champions! Portlaoise Panthers celebrate U18 National Cup glory

The Portlaoise Panthers U-18 Women's team have done it!

The Portlaoise club defeated Waterford Wildcats in the Hula Hoops U18 Women's National Cup final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght this evening.

Led by the sharpshooting of MVP Gillian Wheeler who finished with a 19-point haul, the Panthers convincingly romped to a 23-point win to be crowned champions in front of a large travelling support.

Tonight's victory signals a second All-Ireland title in three days for a number of these talented young women as Scoil Chríost Rí claimed the U19 'A' schools crown on Wednesday afternoon at the same venue.

Watch the presentation above.