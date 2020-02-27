WATCH: Pat Critchley speaks at the Scoil Chríost Rí double All-Ireland homecoming

The Scoil Chríost Rí senior basketball team sealed a historic League and Cup double at the National Basketball Arena, defeating Loreto Abbey of Dalkey in the league final earlier today.

They defeated Mercy Waterford in the U19 'A' Schools Cup final last month, their first-ever 'A' title at the grade, and they followed up today with a convincing 12-point win over the Dalkey school to spark the celebrations.

Principal Helen O'Donnell led the tributes to the talented crop of players, closely followed by Laois sporting legend Pat Critchley who is one of three coaches on the team.

Retired but unable to keep himself away from the courts, Critchley received a much-deserved standing ovation from the large crowd of pupils, parents and staff. Watch the video in full above.