WATCH. A screamer of a goal from Stephen Attride in a blast from the past

Four years ago, Laois played Dublin in the Leinster championship down in Nowlan Park. While the result didn't go the way of the Laois men, this cracker of a goal from Killeshin man Stephen Attride must be one of the best Gaelic football goals ever scored down in the hurling hot bed that is Nowlan Park.

Furthermore, there hasn't been too many better put past Stephen Cluxton in his time.