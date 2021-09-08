WATCH Laois Paralympian Gary O'Reilly brings home bronze to Borris Road in Portlaoise

There were monsoons during the Paralymics in Tokyo so maybe it was appropriate that Portlaoise's medal winner cycling bronze medalist Gary O'Reilly enjoyed a heroes welcome in a deluge.
Hundreds of friends, neighbours, fans and townies lined the Borris Road in the Laois county town to give him the welcome he desered on his astounding achievement.
But for the rain, Gary could have been standing all night posing for pictures with children from the town for whom he is a hero and superstar role model.
